Wine Quality and Safety 101

It’s ancient news that wine is a global phenomenon.
Wine has flowed across many seas since it was first produced 8,000 years ago. Archaeological evidence suggests that the earliest known production of wine, made by fermenting grapes, occurred about 6,000 BC in the area now known as the country Georgia.
Cut to the present. Total 2012 wine production worldwide was a whopping 6.56 billion gallons, according to the Demeter Group’s State of the Wine Industry 2013.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, considering 2011 production, the top wine producing countries based on volume, are: 1. France, 2. Italy, 3. Spain, 4. U.S., 5. China, 6. Argentina, 7. Australia, 8. Chile, 9. South Africa, and 10. Germany.
There are wineries operating in all 50 states. WinesVinesDATA identified 7,498 wineries in the U.S. in 2012. Fewer than half the wineries are in California, reflecting the explosion of wineries throughout the other states. Twelve states have more than 100 wineries, with California (3,542 wineries), Washington (670), Oregon (544), New York (306), and Virginia (222) topping that list.
Total U.S. wine production reached 752.4 million gallons in 2012. Despite growing winery numbers in other states, California bottles more than 88 percent of the nation’s wine, 662.8 million gallons in 2012, says the Wine Institute.
In 2012, U.S. wine consumption was 2.7 gallons per person, and total U.S. consumption was 856 million gallons, a record high, reports the Wine Institute.
Another milestone of note: France consumed 742.3 million gallons of wine in 2013, a 7 percent decline over 2012, while the U.S., by comparison, consumed 768.7 million gallons, a 0.5 percent increase. That makes the U.S. the biggest internal market in the world in terms of volume, according to the Paris-based Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin, known by its initials OIV.
Based on the most current available figures, we consume more gallons of wine than we produce in the U.S. despite the fact that U.S. wineries exported a record $1.55 billion of wine in 2013, increasing both the volume of shipments and the price of American wines sold overseas.
Moreover, U.S. wineries shipped 48.4 million cases of wine to foreign markets in 2013, up 7.5 percent from 2012 and the highest since 2008, according to the Wine Institute. U.S. winery revenues increased 16.4 percent in 2013, reflecting growth in sales of higher-priced wines.
By the end of 2012, world wine consumption reached 2.663 billion 9-liter cases, according Vinexpo.
The bottom line is that 8,000 years since its humble beginnings, wine is a deliriously popular and economically significant component of the global and U.S. food chain.
Iconic author Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894) wrote “…wine is bottled poetry.” Without question, wine is a sensitive consumable and many factors affect and contribute to its quality and safety.
Winery HACCP
While not currently required to have a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) plan, wineries have been implementing HACCP with increasing regularity, says Randy Worobo, PhD, an associate professor in the Cornell University Department of Food Science. Dr. Worobo’s work includes developing HACCP plans for wineries.
“Even under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), wineries likely won’t be required to have a HACCP plan, but they will have to have a documented program in place to control biological, chemical and physical hazards,” Dr. Worobo points out.
There aren’t really any microbiological hazards associated with wine, Dr. Worobo says, since the alcohol protects it from foodborne pathogens.
In fact, the undisputed “father of microbiology” himself, Louis Pasteur (1822-1895) stated, “Wine can be considered with good reason as the most healthful and hygenic of all beverages.”
Keith E Pritchard says
FDA has not in history had any authority to inspect wineries. With the advent of the Bioterrorism act in 2003 they required registration and some ability to track inputs. With the FSMA passing it gave them authority to inspect wineries for the records and also they seem to think GMP’s should apply which apparently were not nixed in the FSMA exceptions. They are a greedy power hungry agency that wants control of nearly everything and have been trying to insert themselves for 40 years in efforts to destroy us in fact if not in intent. They should be left out of wineries as their GMP’s Are a death knell to some traditional principles of winemaking. Also, sulfites are not an allergen. It will trigger asthmatic attacks in a very small percentage of asthmatics only, but not an allergen. None of this has really happened with wine, this was made aware after people used levels of 10’s of thousands ppm on salad bars a long time ago. Any free SO2 entering the blood stream acts like an antioxidant, no one gets headaches that is false information of which much is in circulation. All the chemical and glass hazards in normal wineries is vey low. I’ve been open 20 years and never had a glass chip go in a bottle of wine, usually people making such claim is naturally occurring cream of tartar crystals. It is absolutely absurd to have FDA going in wineries and destroying peoples methods for no good reason. Food GMP’s are ridiculous in wineries. Besides making sure they aren’t running an auto repair business and such in a winery food rules should be proscibed from wineries. If someone has had issue with wine in the past it has always been handled either by the winery or through the TTB (formerly BATF) with out much fanfair as usually it is not a safety issue unless a sparkling wine has too much natural pressure and tha tis always handled very quickly. About any product used in wine is not reaally evident in the finished wine. They are either fining agents used to remove soluble proteins and other or are metabolized by yeast, so most additives are processing aids rather than ingredients. People claiming any reaction to egg material allergies used in fining are really suspect. As it is ussually only detectable at levels of ppt. An allergen needs a levle more than that to trigger reactions. I am asthmatic, so I have researched the issue. Most are people wanting to cause trouble for unknown reasons or use government to control tha twhich doesn’t need controlling. Use of ehtylene glycol in foreign countries has been the only real food safety issue that I have been able to find and that was something like 30 years ago, everyone uses propylene form which is pretty much a higher alcohol byprodcut of fermentation. There is no need for this additional intrusion and cost on wineries. Wine can be made safely in a cave or even a manure pit. Many believe the mold growth in caves actually contributes to wine quality of wines made and stored there in mold covered oak barrels. You want to destroy someones lifeblood keep this nonsense up, the more you think you are making a step forwards in reality it is really three steps backward. Making even detection of things like mycotoxins in levles of small ppb or ppt which are mostly all removed during fermentation is ridiculous at such miniscule levels, we likely breath in more of such. To many wineries winemaking is an artisan process of making a living quality wine, not dead lifeless manufactured products like Constellation does.