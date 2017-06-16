Willis Ocean Recalls Uneviscerated Scomber Fish

Willis Ocean Inc., Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling its “The Duck” brand frozen steamed Scomber fish because the product was found to be uneviscerated.

The steamed Scomber fish were distributed nationwide through retail stores. The product comes in a clear plastic wrapped styrofoam tray, containing two whole fish inside with a red label marked “product of Thailand.” The product UPC code is 040459097206.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and market food inspectors and subsequent analysis by NYS food laboratory revealed the product was not properly eviscerated prior to processing.

The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited under New York State Agriculture and Markets Regulations because Clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning.