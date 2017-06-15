Wildway Recalls Certain Grain-Free Granola Products Due to Listeria

Wildway LLC, San Antonio, Texas, is voluntarily recalling certain grain-free granola codes, because the company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The potential for contamination was noted after an ingredient supplier revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company subsequently identified the source of the issue and has corrected the matter.
The following products are subject to recall:
|States Affected
|Product
|Size
|Lot Codes
|“Best By”
|Nationwide
|Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola
UPC: 85866005190
|8 oz.
|096 097
|040618
040718
|Nationwide
|Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola
UPC: 864352000015
|10 oz.
|097
|040718
|Nationwide
|Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005176
|8 oz.
|089
096
100
|033018
040618
041018
|Nationwide
|Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005183
|8 oz.
|090
096
101
|103117
110617
111117
|Nationwide
|Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola
|10 oz.
|090
096
102
|103117
110617
111117
|Nationwide
|Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005206
|8 oz.
|089
090
|033018
033118
|AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NM, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and VT
|Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola (SKU 56307)
|8 oz.
|087
088
096
100
|032818
032918
040618
041018
The item description can be found on the center of the front or top label. The lot code can be found at the bottom of the back of the bags.
