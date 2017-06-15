Food Quality & Safety

Wildway Recalls Certain Grain-Free Granola Products Due to Listeria

Wildway LLC, San Antonio, Texas, is voluntarily recalling certain grain-free granola codes, because the company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The potential for contamination was noted after an ingredient supplier revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company subsequently identified the source of the issue and has corrected the matter.

The following products are subject to recall:

States Affected Product Size Lot Codes “Best By”
Nationwide Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola
UPC: 85866005190		 8 oz. 096 097 040618
040718
Nationwide Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola
UPC: 864352000015		 10 oz. 097 040718
Nationwide Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005176		 8 oz. 089
096
100		 033018
040618
041018
Nationwide Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005183		 8 oz. 090
096
101		 103117
110617
111117
Nationwide Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola 10 oz. 090
096
102		 103117
110617
111117
Nationwide Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola
UPC: 858660005206		 8 oz. 089
090		 033018
033118
AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NM, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and VT Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola (SKU 56307) 8 oz. 087
088
096
100		 032818
032918
040618
041018

The item description can be found on the center of the front or top label. The lot code can be found at the bottom of the back of the bags.

