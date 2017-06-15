Wildway Recalls Certain Grain-Free Granola Products Due to Listeria

Wildway LLC, San Antonio, Texas, is voluntarily recalling certain grain-free granola codes, because the company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The potential for contamination was noted after an ingredient supplier revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company subsequently identified the source of the issue and has corrected the matter.

The following products are subject to recall:

States Affected Product Size Lot Codes “Best By” Nationwide Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola

UPC: 85866005190 8 oz. 096 097 040618

040718 Nationwide Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola

UPC: 864352000015 10 oz. 097 040718 Nationwide Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola

UPC: 858660005176 8 oz. 089

096

100 033018

040618

041018 Nationwide Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola

UPC: 858660005183 8 oz. 090

096

101 103117

110617

111117 Nationwide Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola 10 oz. 090

096

102 103117

110617

111117 Nationwide Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola

UPC: 858660005206 8 oz. 089

090 033018

033118 AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NM, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and VT Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola (SKU 56307) 8 oz. 087

088

096

100 032818

032918

040618

041018

The item description can be found on the center of the front or top label. The lot code can be found at the bottom of the back of the bags.