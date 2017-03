Whole Foods Market is recalling “Our Chefs’ Own” Spinach Orzo Salad sold in stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island, due to an undeclared tree nut allergen.

The spinach orzo salad contains pine nuts, which are not declared on the label. Only salads with lot number “PLU 61159” and Sold-On date before Feb. 25,2017 is included in this recall. The salad was sold from the chef cases or in prepackaged containers.