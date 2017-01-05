Whole Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Tarts

Select Whole Foods Market stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia are voluntarily recalling tarts because the products contained tree nut (almond flour) allergens that were not listed on the product labels.

The tarts include chocolate ganache, French apple, fresh berry, fresh fruit amero shell, fruit, key lime, lemon, and peanut butter chocolate. The products were packaged in cardboard containers with Whole Foods Market labels and best-by dates of Jan. 7, 2017 and earlier and were available at Whole Foods Market stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Not all products were sold in all stores.

The products can be identified by the following UPC codes: