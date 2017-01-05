Food Quality & Safety

Whole Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Tarts

Select Whole Foods Market stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia are voluntarily recalling tarts because the products contained tree nut (almond flour) allergens that were not listed on the product labels.

The tarts include chocolate ganache, French apple, fresh berry, fresh fruit amero shell, fruit, key lime, lemon, and peanut butter chocolate. The products were packaged in cardboard containers with Whole Foods Market labels and best-by dates of Jan. 7, 2017 and earlier and were available at Whole Foods Market stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Not all products were sold in all stores.

The products can be identified by the following UPC codes:

UPC Code Product Description
22024600000 Tart peanut butter chocolate
22061300000 Tart peanut butter chocolate
22061400000 Tart peanut butter chocolate
23143000000 Tart lemon small
23144500000 Tart key lime 4in
24977900000 Tart chocolate ganache large
24978300000 Tart chocolate ganache small
24982800000 Tart French apple small
24983000000 Tart fresh berry large
24983100000 Tart fresh berry small
24984100000 Tart fresh fruit amero shell large
24985200000 Tart fruit 4in
24988900000 Tart key lime 9in
24989600000 Tart key lime 4in
24991000000 Tart lemon large 8in

 

