What’s the Attraction Behind Ugly Produce?

They get no respect. Tomatoes, lemons, and other fruit and produce that may be undersized, a bit off-color, or have the odd bump or two. But are they really misfits or ugly if they offer the same nutrition, safety, smell, and taste but cost 30 percent less than their pretty relatives?

That’s a question grocers and consumers alike are asking as they test this new food option. Ugly produce typically is thrown out, composted at the farm, or sold to wholesalers and restaurants that process it until its odd visage is gone. Consumers see ugly produce as a way to save money. Grocers see it as a way to make fresh fruit affordable to those who previously couldn’t buy it, and help their company be a good corporate citizen, even join the zero food waste movement.

Indeed, market researcher Mintel of Chicago cited eliminating food waste as one of six key global food and drink trends for 2017. It includes using formerly ignored items like misfit produce. Both are part of a broader focus on sustainability. Joining Mintel, the Food & Agriculture Products Center, Stillwater, Okla., put using ugly produce to cut food waste in its top 10 food trends for 2017.

“More retailers, restaurants, and philanthropic organizations are addressing the sheer amount of food and drink that is wasted around the world, which is changing consumer perceptions,” Mintel notes. “In 2017, the stigma associated with imperfect produce will begin to fade, more products will make use of ingredients that would have otherwise gone to waste, such as fruit snacks made from ‘ugly’ fruit and mayonnaise made from the liquid from packaged chickpeas, and food waste will be repurposed in new ways, such as power sources.”

Ugly or pretty, produce still has to be safe for it to meet food safety standards so it can be sold to consumers, says Jennifer McEntire, vice president of food safety and technology at United Fresh Produce Association, Washington, D.C.

“The ugly fruit movement is about visual appearance, not food safety,” she says. “Any product that is potentially unsafe can’t be sold.”

The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service administers the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act, which specifies quality and grades fruit and vegetables to assure there is a standard for the produce and its price. That includes the size of tomatoes, so smaller tomatoes that still look pretty are typically resold to wholesalers, restaurants, or even as ugly fruit.

McEntire says her organization and the USDA hold joint inspection training programs that last a week and include hands-on training in assessing color and size, plus a laboratory component on how to evaluate produce. The programs are for anyone from the companies selling tomatoes to those purchasing them.

Ugly Lovers Emerge

An estimated 40 percent of food grown in this country ends up in the garbage, according to Natural Resources Defense Council figures cited by the ThinkProgress news website. American consumers toss out about 25 percent of the food they buy. The publication says a lot of waste also happens between farms and grocery stores, which impose sometimes arbitrary cosmetic standards on produce, previously rendering it fit for the dumpster. But that’s changing.

The effort to save and use the wallflower produce is thought to have taken off in Europe around 2014, notably by French retailer Intermarché, after the European Union declared 2014 to be the Year Against Food Waste. Intermarché, France’s third-largest supermarket, made the initiative viral, launching an “inglorious fruits and vegetables” campaign to attract consumers to ugly fruit, including a YouTube video displaying misshapen fruits and vegetables in a way to make them attractive. Highlights include the grotesque apple, the ugly carrot, and the unfortunate clementine.

Advocates for ugly produce emerged in the past couple years as well in the U.S., including Californian Jordan Figueiredo. He decided to use social medial to spread love for disfigured produce and runs the website EndFoodWaste.org and the Twitter handle @UglyFruitAndVeg, which now has 81,500 followers. It also offers recipes and tips on how to use the cast-offs.

But the bigger goal for his work and others embracing ugly fruit was to convince Walmart, Whole Foods, and other grocers to sell ugly fruits and vegetables. Doug Rauch, former president at Trader Joe’s, also took up the charge and set up the Daily Table grocer in a poorer Boston neighborhood called Dorchester to sell, among other things, blemished food.

The ugly produce movement continues to gain followers. For example, Hy-Vee, West Des Moines, Iowa, an employee-owned corporation operating more than 240 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, partnered in January with Robinson Fresh, Eden Prairie, Minn., one of the largest produce companies in the world that offers produce called Misfits.

“The beauty of this program is that the produce tastes the same and is of the same high quality, it just looks different. As the saying goes, ‘you can’t judge a book by its cover.’ The same is true for Misfits fruits and vegetables,” John Griesenbrock, Hy-Vee’s vice president of produce/HealthMarkets, said in a statement when it announced the program in January 2017. “As a company with several focused environmental efforts, we feel it’s our responsibility to help educate consumers and dispel any misperceptions about produce that is not cosmetically perfect.”

Hy-Vee quotes United Nations estimates that 20 to 40 percent of produce harvested each year is thrown away because it does not meet USDA sizing standards for store shelves. By selling Misfits, Hy-Vee is aligning with the USDA’s goal to reduce food waste by 50 percent by 2030.

“We understand that there is product left in the field because farmers don’t think there’s a market for it,” Hunter Winton, Robinson Fresh general manager, added when the Hy-Vee agreement was announced. “With the Misfits program, farmers have an outlet to sell more produce and customers have an opportunity to save money and help reduce waste.”

Misfits Find Their Niche

Misfits produce is now available in almost all of the more than 240 Hy-Vee grocery stores. The product line has caught on in other regions, including in March at Hannaford Brothers of Scarborough, Maine, a Delhaize America company owned by Ahold Delhaize group of the Netherlands. The company has more than 180 stores in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont, but is starting Hannaford Misfits, in collaboration with Robinson Fresh, initially at 15 Maine stores.

“These aren’t culled products that aren’t otherwise sold in stores,” says Eric Blom, Hannaford spokesman. “We cull products one to four times a day to give bruised or discolored produce to food pantries. We donated 23 million pounds last year.

“Instead, Misfits is specific produce that otherwise wouldn’t be purchased,” he adds. “Supermarkets [typically] wouldn’t purchase fruit and vegetables that are nonstandard such as being misshapen, off-color, or smaller. Now we buy Misfits that are nonstandard and sold in addition to usual fruit.”

Hannaford did run a pilot project for Misfits first in Albany, N.Y., in collaboration with Robinson. The Misfits are sold in various-sized bags. Blom says the grocer has no demographic information yet for purchasers, but others have said millennials are attracted to the concept of reducing food waste and using ugly fruit.

“We were one of the first in the United States to do it,” Blom says, adding that Whole Foods in California also was an early adopter. “We are a company that works hard to reduce food waste. About one third of our 181 stores [already] have zero food waste. And it’s a good option for customers because it costs 30 percent less.”

He says the Misfits have been popular, and the grocer is evaluating and learning more from it before it considers further rolling out the concept in more stores. “We hope [it] is successful and look to potentially expanding it to other stores,” Blom says.

Blom also explains that strict USDA food safety standards still apply.

“We don’t have any concerns about safety,” Blom says. “It has the same nutritional value as its more standard cousins, so the quality and safety are the same.”

Some people favor the standard-shaped products, as the ugly fruit can have scars, a carrot could split into two conjoined carrots, tomatoes may be slightly discolored, or two may be fused together. Others find beauty or even a profit in the cosmetic abnormalities.

The fused tomatoes, which are genetically mutated and known as “whoppers,” are especially popular with food service customers, says Jim Darroch, director of marketing at Backyard Farms, a Madison, Maine, hydroponic tomato grower. That’s because they are larger and easier to process into sandwiches or sauces.

Darroch says 45 percent of the company’s sales are to wholesalers, and 3 to 5 percent of its production has to be destroyed due to safety issues. It’s not selling ugly fruit yet, but Darroch adds Backyard may at some time consider doing so. “People’s tastes are evolving and changing and we are keeping up with it,” he adds.

Community supported agriculture also is making moves with ugly fruit. Ugly CSA is Pittsburgh’s first CSA for funky fruit. It uses the moniker “Delicious is not skin deep.” And The Ugly Apple Café food cart, Madison, Wis., uses local farmers’ overstock produce to minimize waste.

Good Price Leads to Shortages

When Walmart began selling ugly produce in mid-2016 under the “I’m Perfect” label, it found a ready market for low-priced bagged apples in about 300 of its Florida stores, but like even smaller grocers, found it difficult to get a steady supply of the ugly fruits and vegetables, according to CNBC.

While there may be plenty of imperfect apples one week, it may take weeks or months until there’s enough available from the next harvest.

Dana Gunders, a senior scientist in the food and agriculture program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told CNBC at the time, “Selling cosmetically imperfect produce is relatively rare right now. Whole Foods has a pilot program, and there was a California chain, Raley’s, that tried it for a little while but discontinued it.” Raley’s has said it was reorganizing and the person spearheading the program moved on, according to Food Tank. There’s also been concern by grocers that consumers in general will shift to the cheaper produce, but Raley’s found that wasn’t the case.

Ugly produce did get a boost in early 2016 when TV’s “Shark Tank” venture capitalist Robert Herjavec gave $100,000 for a 10 percent share in the ugly produce delivery company Hungry Harvest, Columbia, Md. It sells ugly fruit under the brand “Produce with Purpose,” and soon after the infusion of money it expanded quickly.

In August 2016 the company opened its first Produce in a SNAP site at Baltimore’s Franklin Square elementary school, which is in the middle of a food desert. Hungry Harvest CEO and co-founder Evan Lutz wrote the following in an April 2017 article for CNBC: “We sell 7- to 12-pound bags to residents that don’t otherwise have access to affordable produce, for just $7. We also accept SNAP and EBT, hence ‘SNAP’ in the program’s name.”

He notes the program has since taken off, with over 3,000 bags sold and $30,000 in revenue in the seven months since the program got started. Hungry Harvest plans to expand to two new sites per month.

Hannaford and others are examining early results of ugly produce to gauge customer reactions and whether they can get enough of a supply. But players like Hungry Harvest have found there is demand for such food, especially from people who normally don’t have access to fresh fruit and vegetables. And in the process, the ugly fruit industry hopes to become part of the solution to matching food insecurity with food waste.

