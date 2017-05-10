Wegmans Potato Salad Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

A.S.K. Foods, Inc., Palmyra, Penn., is voluntarily recalling one lot of Wegmans Family Pack Food You Feel Good About Net Wt. 48 oz. (3 lb.) 1.46 kg. Potato Salad because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled potato salad was distributed and sold at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The recalled product was packaged in 48 ounce clear plastic containers having a label that states Wegmans Family Pack Food You Feel Good About Potato Salad on the lid. The recalled product has a code on the lid that states “SELL BY: 5/7/17 3379-4” and is marked with UPC 77890 24678 on the side label.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain packages of the recalled product contained an ingredient and nutrition label from another product [Greek Pasta Feta Salad] that did not reveal the presence of egg.