Wayne Farms Recalls RTE Chicken Products Due to Processing Deviation

Wayne Farms, LLC, Decatur, Ala., is recalling approximately 12,610 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to a potential processing defect, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken bite items were packaged on Dec. 1, 13 and 30, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

Cases of 2 clear plastic 5-lb bags of “Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the product looked undercooked.