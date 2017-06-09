Water Lilies Food Recalls Chicken Tenders Due to Undeclared Allergens

Water Lilies Food Inc., Astoria, N.Y., is recalling approximately 4,335 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The Ahold Wedge spicy chicken tenders were produced on various dates from March 24, 27, and 28, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. boxes of frozen “AHOLD WEDGE Spicy chicken strips fully cooked chicken breast tenders fritter with spicy seasoning.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-21465A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.