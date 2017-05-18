Wang GlobalNet Issues Allergy Alert for Fish Cake, Fish Ball, and Fish Tofu

Wang Globalnet, Moonachie, N.J., is recalling five cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 13125), two cases of Fish Ball (Item#: 20072), 186 cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 12842), four cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 15731), and three cases of Fish Tofu (Item#: 17185) because it may contain undeclared egg and wheat.

The recalled Fish Cake, Fish Ball, Fish Tofu were distributed to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire retail stores.

The products can be identified as follows,

Fish Cake in Polybag 20/1LB. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 13125.

Expiration Date: 03/09/2019. UPC Code#: 087703131256 Fish Ball in Polybag 24/12OZ. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 20072.

Expiration Date: 03/15/2019. UPC Code#: 087703200722 Fish Cake in Polybag 10/2.2LBS Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 12842.

Expiration Date: 03/17/2019 UPC Code#: 087703128422 Fish Cake in Polybag 10/930G. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 15731

Expiration Date: 03/06/2019 UPC Code#: 087703157316 Fish Tofu in Polybag 40/240G. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 17185

Expiration Date: 06/28/2018 UPC Code#: 087703171855

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by FDA that eggs and wheat containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs and wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Distribution of the product has been suspended until the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.