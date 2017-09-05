Wakefern Food Recalls ShopRite Semi-Sweet Real Chocolate Chips

Wakefern Food Corp. has initiated a voluntary recall of its ShopRite brand Semi-Sweet Real Chocolate Chips. The chips were sold in 24 oz. bags bearing a UPC bar code of 041190 02668 and Best if Used By dates of April 11, 2019 and April 12, 2019.

The recall was issued because the package may contain milk chocolate chips, and milk is not declared in the ingredient statement. No illnesses have been reported but people who are allergic to milk could experience an allergic reaction if they consume the chips. No other package sizes or date codes are being recalled.

The product was sold in ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, and other retail stores located throughout the Northeast. Wakefern has contacted ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer Price Plus Club customers who have purchased this product to alert them to the recall.