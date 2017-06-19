Food Quality & Safety

Vitakraft Sun Seed Recalls Rabbit and Macaw Diets Due to Listeria

Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc., Weston, Ohio, is voluntarily recalling certain Sunseed Parrot Fruit & Vegetable diet and Sunseed SunSations Rabbit Food due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Vitakraft Sun Seed was notified on June 14, 2017 by its supplier of dried apples that the ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Although there has been no reported evidence of direct contamination of the dried apples, the supplier has initiated the recall.

“The health and happiness of our customers and their animal companions is always our top priority. Although there has been no evidence of contamination in our products, we are initiating this voluntary recall as a precautionary measure,” said Brent Weinmann, President & CEO of Vitakraft Sun Seed.

These products were sold in the following states: Ariz., Ga., Ill., Mich., N.J., N.Y., Nev., Ohio, Pa. & Wis. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. Consumers who have purchased these products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The following products are being recalled:

Item Description Lot Best buy date
87535100597 SS PARROT FRT/VEG. 25# 104082 5/22/2019
87535360564 SS Sunsations Rabbit Food 3.5lb  6/C 104246 6/5/2019
70882077713 MJR PARROT FOOD 4LB 6/CA 103980 5/17/2019
70882077713 MJR PARROT FOOD 4LB 6/CA 103981 5/18/2019
73725732119 ALT Small Animal Apple Slices 1oz 24/CA 103435 4/28/2019
73725732119 ALT Small Animal Apple Slices 1oz 24/CA 103118 4/13/2019
73725749989 NG GUINEA PIG ENTRÉE 4lb 6/C 103440 5/1/2019
73725749989 NG GUINEA PIG ENTRÉE 4lb 6/C 104434 6/8/2019
73725749989 NG GUINEA PIG ENTRÉE 4lb 6/C 103439 5/1/2019
73725750019 NG RABBIT ENTRÉE 4lb 6/C 104436 6/8/2019
73725750019 NG RABBIT ENTRÉE 4lb 6/C 103442 4/27/2019
73725750019 NG RABBIT ENTRÉE 4lb 6/C 103444 4/27/2019
73725750019 NG RABBIT ENTRÉE 4lb 6/C 103443 4/27/2019
82514158955 DFS Premium Blend Macaw 5lb 5/C 104094 3/16/2020
82514158955 DFS Premium Blend Macaw 5lb 5/C 103741 2/19/2020
82514158955 DFS Premium Blend Macaw 5lb 5/C 103876 2/24/2020

 

