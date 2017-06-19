Vitakraft Sun Seed Recalls Rabbit and Macaw Diets Due to Listeria

Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc., Weston, Ohio, is voluntarily recalling certain Sunseed Parrot Fruit & Vegetable diet and Sunseed SunSations Rabbit Food due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Vitakraft Sun Seed was notified on June 14, 2017 by its supplier of dried apples that the ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Although there has been no reported evidence of direct contamination of the dried apples, the supplier has initiated the recall.

“The health and happiness of our customers and their animal companions is always our top priority. Although there has been no evidence of contamination in our products, we are initiating this voluntary recall as a precautionary measure,” said Brent Weinmann, President & CEO of Vitakraft Sun Seed.

These products were sold in the following states: Ariz., Ga., Ill., Mich., N.J., N.Y., Nev., Ohio, Pa. & Wis. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. Consumers who have purchased these products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The following products are being recalled: