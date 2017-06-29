Vinh Hoan USA Recalls Fish Products Due to Failure to Comply with FSIS Requirements

Vinh Hoan USA, Inc., Tustin, Calif., is recalling approximately 84,000 pounds of imported frozen Swai fillet products that were distributed into U.S. commerce without meeting federal requirements.

The frozen Swai fillets were produced on various dates between Dec. 16, 2016 and Jan. 7, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1355 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “12162018,” “12172018,” and “12192018.”

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1351 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “12232018,” “12242018,” and “12252018.”

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1354 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “01052019,” “01062019,” and “01072019.”

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the import establishment notified FSIS personnel of Swai products entering U.S. commerce without meeting FSIS regulatory requirements for imported Siluriformes. The products were imported from Vietnam and failed to comply with FSIS requirements concerning residue sampling and testing prior to entry into U.S. commerce.