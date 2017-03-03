Versa Marketing Recalls Stir Fry Due to Listeria

Versa Marketing Inc. is recalling 4,089 cases of Fusia Szechuan Stir fry because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product was distributed to Aldi stores. The affected product was distributed in poly bags in a multi-pack under the following label codes:

Product Name Net Weight UPC Code Best-By Date Fusia Szechuan Stir fry 21 oz. 041498 through 178864 June 14, 2018

The recall was a result of the product being tested at retail by the State of Florida, which had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased distribution of the product and the company and FDA continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.