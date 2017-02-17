Veggie Noodle Recalls Butternut Spirals Due to Listeria

Veggie Noodle Co. is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Butternut Spirals due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

The recalled product was distributed to Whole Foods Markets and other retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. The recalled product is packaged in a 10.7 oz. clear plastic container with the UPC code “852287006059.” The Sell-By date is Feb. 23, 2017, located on the side of the packaging.

The potential contamination of the Butternut Spirals was found as a result of routine product testing and the recall was initiated by Veggie Noodle Co. out of an abundance of caution.