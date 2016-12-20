VanLaw Food Products Recalls Ranch Dressing Due to Mislabeling

VanLaw Food Products, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of WinCo Brand Ranch Dressing with code date of Best By 08/23/17. The back label was mislabeled with WinCo Fat Free Ranch Dressing label, and in particular the label is missing an egg allergen declaration.

The products were distributed to a limited numbers of WinCo stores in Arizona, Idaho, California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. There are approximately 460 cases that may have been purchased by consumers with this particular code date of 08/23/17. The code can be found above the back label on the bottle.

VanLaw Food Products, Inc. initiated the recall after it was discovered that a limited amount of WinCo Ranch Dressing were mislabeled with the back label of WinCo Fat Free Ranch Dressing.