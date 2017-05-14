Valley Innovative Services Recalls Meat and Poultry Frozen Entrées Due to Listeria

Valley Innovative Services, Pearl, Miss., is recalling approximately 130,071 pounds of meat and poultry frozen entrée products which included a non-meat ingredient (waffles) that was recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes.

The heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken and waffle, turkey ham and waffle, and oatmeal with waffle and sausage patty frozen entrée items were produced and packaged from May 2016 through May 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

11.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Four Seasons Vegetables and Cabbage” with the following production dates: 6/6/2016, 7/13/2016, 8/15/2016, 10/12/2016, 12/21/2016 and 4/11/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 6/6/2017, 7/13/2017, 8/15/2017, 10/12/2017, 12/21/2017 and 4/11/2018.

11.35-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Rib Meat with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Seasoned Green Beans” with the following production dates: 10/12/2016, 11/18/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017, 1/30/2017 and 3/1/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 10/12/2017, 11/18/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018, 1/30/2018 and 3/1/2018.

12-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Four Seasons Vegetables” with the following production dates: 12/9/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017 and 1/30/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/9/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018 and 1/30/2018.

9.20-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Turkey Ham & Waffle Cured Turkey Thigh meat Chunked and Formed with Fruit Cocktail and Hash Brown” with the following production dates: 12/12/2016, 1/21/2017, 1/30/2017, 3/16/2017, 3/21/2017, 4/3/2017, 4/5/2017, 4/18/2017, 4/26/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/12/2017, 1/21/2018, 1/30/2018, 3/16/2018, 3/21/2018, 4/3/2018, 4/5/2018, 4/18/2018, 4/26/2018.

7.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Oatmeal with Waffle and Sausage Patty” with a production date of 10/14/2016 and a sell-by date of 10/14/2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18350” on the packaging label. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Valley Innovative Services was notified by their waffle supplier that the waffle product used in the frozen entrée products was recalled due to potential Lm contamination.