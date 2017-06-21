Food Quality & Safety

United Natural Trading Recalls Products Containing Dates Due to Listeria

United Natural Trading LLC, Edison, N.J., is voluntarily recalling a limited number of products containing Organic and Natural dates (see below) and sold under the Nature’s Promise, Woodstock, Market Basket, and Wholesome Pantry brands due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

The date containing products were shipped to retailers and distributors in limited quantities throughout the U.S.

This recall was issued as a precaution because our firm received a recall notice from Hudson Valley Farms/Bedemco recalling their natural and organic dates for potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products are subject to recall.

Description Lot Number   Best By Date  UPC# 
Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix 12oz. 17100 11/23/2017 688267066092
Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix 12oz. 17115 12/23/2017 688267066092
Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix 12oz. 17138 11/18/2017 688267066122
Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix 12oz. 17158 12/30/2017 688267066160
Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz. 17096 11/23/2017 042563009366
Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz. 17124 11/23/2017 042563009366
Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz. 17100 11/23/2017 042563009366
Market Basket Cape Cod Cranberry Mix 10oz. 17132 12/30/2017 049705408322
Market Basket Cascade Trail Mix 11oz. 17156 12/30/2017 049705408377
Market Basket Fiber Frenzy 10oz. 17150 12/30/2017 049705409107
Wholesome Pantry Cape Cod Cranberry Mix 8oz. 17142 12/30/2017 041190054855
Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix 8oz. 17142 12/14/2017 041190054992
Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix 8oz. 17160 12/15/2017 041190054992

The lot numbers are printed on the back of each retail bag.

