United Natural Trading Recalls Products Containing Dates Due to Listeria

United Natural Trading LLC, Edison, N.J., is voluntarily recalling a limited number of products containing Organic and Natural dates (see below) and sold under the Nature’s Promise, Woodstock, Market Basket, and Wholesome Pantry brands due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.
The date containing products were shipped to retailers and distributors in limited quantities throughout the U.S.
This recall was issued as a precaution because our firm received a recall notice from Hudson Valley Farms/Bedemco recalling their natural and organic dates for potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The following products are subject to recall.
|Description
|Lot Number
|Best By Date
|UPC#
|Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix 12oz.
|17100
|11/23/2017
|688267066092
|Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix 12oz.
|17115
|12/23/2017
|688267066092
|Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix 12oz.
|17138
|11/18/2017
|688267066122
|Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix 12oz.
|17158
|12/30/2017
|688267066160
|Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz.
|17096
|11/23/2017
|042563009366
|Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz.
|17124
|11/23/2017
|042563009366
|Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz.
|17100
|11/23/2017
|042563009366
|Market Basket Cape Cod Cranberry Mix 10oz.
|17132
|12/30/2017
|049705408322
|Market Basket Cascade Trail Mix 11oz.
|17156
|12/30/2017
|049705408377
|Market Basket Fiber Frenzy 10oz.
|17150
|12/30/2017
|049705409107
|Wholesome Pantry Cape Cod Cranberry Mix 8oz.
|17142
|12/30/2017
|041190054855
|Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix 8oz.
|17142
|12/14/2017
|041190054992
|Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix 8oz.
|17160
|12/15/2017
|041190054992
The lot numbers are printed on the back of each retail bag.
