United Natural Trading Recalls Products Containing Dates Due to Listeria

United Natural Trading LLC, Edison, N.J., is voluntarily recalling a limited number of products containing Organic and Natural dates (see below) and sold under the Nature’s Promise, Woodstock, Market Basket, and Wholesome Pantry brands due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

The date containing products were shipped to retailers and distributors in limited quantities throughout the U.S.

This recall was issued as a precaution because our firm received a recall notice from Hudson Valley Farms/Bedemco recalling their natural and organic dates for potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products are subject to recall.

Description Lot Number Best By Date UPC# Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix 12oz. 17100 11/23/2017 688267066092 Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix 12oz. 17115 12/23/2017 688267066092 Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix 12oz. 17138 11/18/2017 688267066122 Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix 12oz. 17158 12/30/2017 688267066160 Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz. 17096 11/23/2017 042563009366 Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz. 17124 11/23/2017 042563009366 Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix 10oz. 17100 11/23/2017 042563009366 Market Basket Cape Cod Cranberry Mix 10oz. 17132 12/30/2017 049705408322 Market Basket Cascade Trail Mix 11oz. 17156 12/30/2017 049705408377 Market Basket Fiber Frenzy 10oz. 17150 12/30/2017 049705409107 Wholesome Pantry Cape Cod Cranberry Mix 8oz. 17142 12/30/2017 041190054855 Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix 8oz. 17142 12/14/2017 041190054992 Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix 8oz. 17160 12/15/2017 041190054992

The lot numbers are printed on the back of each retail bag.