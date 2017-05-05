Unilever Issues Allergy Alert on Brownie Slices Due to Misbranding

Unilever is voluntarily recalling a limited number of boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, which may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices. Although the slices were individually wrapped and identified as Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, the ingredient peanut butter is undeclared on the outer product packaging.

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fl. oz., three individually wrapped ice cream slices, with UPC code 076840657940, best-by date AUG1218LT2, and lot number AUG1218LT2.

The product was manufactured in the United States and distributed nationwide through retail stores. No product was shipped outside of the U.S.

The recall was initiated after receiving one consumer complaint, where it was discovered that Vanilla Peanut Butter Cups Pint Slices were distributed in outer packaging that did not call out the presence of peanut butter.