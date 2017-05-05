U.S. Deer Antler Recalls Tea Due to Clostridium Botulinum

U.S. Deer Antler Ex. and Imp. is recalling a variety of Herbal Teas prepared on premises between April 1, 2017 and April 30, 2017 in cooperation with an inspection made by the California Department of Public Health. The aforementioned Herbal Teas, especially those with low-acidity held at room temperature, were not produced according to approved guideline, making them susceptible to contamination by Clostridium botulinum.

Below are the product descriptions and photographs:

Products Packaging Cases Herbal Tea Variety Batches prepared on premise between April 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 120 ml/ Pouch 40 Pouches / Case

The Herbal Teas were distributed to individual customers and acupuncturists in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

U.S. Deer Antler Ex. & Imp., Inc. has immediately segregated its entire inventory of Herbal Tea varieties, and is notifying consumers and customers not to consume potentially-contaminated product. Furthermore, U.S. Deer Antler Ex. & Imp. Inc. is voluntarily recalling all varieties of general Herbal Teas prepared on-site in the period of April 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 to ensure consumer safety.