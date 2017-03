Whole Foods Market stores in Arlington and Brookline, Massachusetts are issuing an allergy alert to recall Cream Cheese King Cakes sold from February 4 to Feb. 26, 2017 due to an in-store labeling error.

The cakes, which were sold in purple cardboard containers and labeled “Lonestar Bakeries Cream Cheese King Cakes,” may have contained pecans which were not declared on the ingredient list.