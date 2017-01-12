Tupperware U.S Recalls Chipotle Seasoning Due to Salmonella

Tupperware U.S., Inc., Orlando, Fl., is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of Southwest Chipotle Seasoning because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The product was manufactured for Tupperware by a third-party blender of fine spices and seasonings. This recall is being carried out in an abundance of caution after the FDA found traces of Salmonella at the facility where buttermilk powder, one ingredient in the seasoning mix, was manufactured.

A limited number of Seasoning packets were distributed nationwide to consumers. The only impacted packages of Seasoning show LOT #16189305 on the back of the package, above the Best By date.

To Tupperware’s knowledge, no Salmonella has been found in the buttermilk powder shipped to its seasoning manufacturer by the ingredient supplier, and Tupperware has not received any information from the manufacturer indicating that Salmonella has been found in the Southwest Chipotle Seasoning itself.