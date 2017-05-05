Tropic Fish Hawaii Recalls Tuna Due to Hepatitis

The Hawaii State Department of Health has been notified of imported frozen raw tuna or ahi cubes distributed by Tropic Fish Hawaii, LLC on Oahu that tested positive for hepatitis A. The product, imported from Indonesia, was used to prepare poke sold between April 27 and May 1 by food establishments on Oahu.

The imported frozen fish was used to prepare poke sold at Times Supermarket and Shima’s locations in Aiea, Kailua, Kaneohe, Kunia, Liliha, Mililani, Waipahu, and Waimanalo. The product was also used to prepare food served or sold by GP Hawaiian Food Catering, the Crab Shack Kapolei (also known as Maile Sunset Bar and Grill in Kapolei), Aloha Sushi, and the ABC store.

DOH is working with the distributor and visiting all affected facilities to ensure proper sanitation and decontamination procedures are taken. The product is embargoed by the state until further testing is determined and coordination with federal authorities is completed.