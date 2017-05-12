Trident Seafoods Recalls Frozen Alaskan Cod Due to Pieces of Plastic

Trident Seafoods Corp. is issuing a voluntary recall of select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod, Net Wt. 12, oz. because they may contain small pieces of plastic. Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth.

The following retail product is subject to the voluntary recall:

Trident Seafoods Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod (Frozen), Net Wt. 12oz., UPC 0 28029 21048 4

Recalled Lot Numbers with associated Best By dates are printed on one end of the individual retail cartons and on the case label.

• Lot Number A633511, Best By: 11/30/2018

• Lot Number A636225, Best By: 12/27/2018

Lot Number A633511 – Distributed between 12/1/2016 and 2/9/2017 to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin

Lot Number A636225 – Distributed between 1/23/2017 and 2/17/2017 to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin

These products are sold at Albertsons, Amazon, Cub Foods, Jewel, Morey’s, Plaza Extra, Shaw’s, Shoprite, Sprouts, SUPERVALU, and Woodman’s retailers.

This issue was discovered through consumer feedback. The source of the white plastic has been identified as inspection tags used by an ingredient supplier.