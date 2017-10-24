Tres Latin Foods Recalls Pupusas Products Due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

Tres Latin Foods is voluntarily recalling two batches of production of Kale & Pinto Bean 10 oz. pupusas and one batch of its Black Bean & Sweet Corn pupusas due to an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. There have been no reports of illness to date.

The specific products being recalled are:

Tres Latin Foods Kale & Pinto Bean 10 oz. pupusas with a “Best By” date of June 20, 2018 (062018) or June 27, 2018 (062718) UPC number 8-54430-00247-5;

Tres Latin Foods Black Bean & Sweet Corn 10 oz. pupusas with a “Best By” date of June 19, 2018 (061918), UPC number 8-54430-00237-6.

“Best By” dates can be found on the back of the package on a white sticker.

Although the company understands that the problem is not extensive even within these batches, it is taking these measures to ensure the safety of its consumers.

Tres Latin Foods is also working with their distribution network to immediately remove these specific code-dated pupusas from their warehouses and from retail shelves. The pupusas are sold at natural food stores and grocery retailers nationwide.