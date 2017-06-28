TreeHouse Foods and 5 Generation Bakers Announced as 2017 Food Quality & Safety Award Winners

Food Quality & Safety magazine is pleased to announce TreeHouse Foods and 5 Generation Bakers as the winners of the 16th annual Food Quality & Safety Award. This prestigious honor recognizes the dedication and achievement of organizations that have made significant improvements in their safety and quality assurance program. This year marks the first time that the Award names two winners: one for large company (TreeHouse) and one for small (5 Generation Bakers).

Private label manufacturer TreeHouse Foods was founded in 2005 by Sam Reed, E. Nichol McCully, David Vermylen, Harry Walsh, and Tom O’Neill. With 52 facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Italy, it employs over 16,000 workers worldwide. It operates under five divisions including Beverages, Baked Goods, Condiments, Snacks, and Meals. As a private label manufacturer, TreeHouse is not only responsibility with its own brand, it is also charged with protecting the brands of each of its customers, as they rely on the company to produce products that meet their expectations as well.

In 2010, Scott Baker reincarnated his family’s nearly 150-year-old baking tradition and founded 5 Generation Bakers to meet an ongoing demand for its cornerstone product, Jenny Lee Cinnamon Swirl Bread. Five generations of the Baker family have contributed to the quality standards and recipes for success that it enjoys today. Its passion to create the finest product available has grown into a business that strives to be ahead of the curve when it comes to a quality and safe food experience.

Both companies were chosen as this year’s winners because they demonstrated a commitment to improving the food supply. For example, both companies place an emphasis on investment in new technologies. TreeHouse feels that putting money towards food safety and quality improvement technologies is a competitive advantage and necessary to meet and exceed customer demands. And 5 Generation Bakers combines cutting-edge technology with its baking expertise to produce a heightened food safety culture that has resulted in a strong market position and brand recognition. In addition, both companies exhibited high marks in reducing safety risks, improving on employee training, and utilizing independent auditors.

For complete stories behind the success of both companies, read in-depth coverage of the organizations at www.FoodQualityandSafety.com in September.

In the meantime, please join Food Quality & Safety in congratulating TreeHouse Foods and 5 Generation Bakers in their accomplishment of earning the 2017 Award.