Taylor Farms Recalls Chicken and Pork Salad Products Due to Listeria

Two Taylor Farms establishments, located in Dallas, Texas and in Tracy, Calif., are recalling approximately 6,630 pounds of chicken and pork salad products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The firms produced and packaged the products from Feb. 6-9, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10.5 oz. plastic trays of “Signature Cafe Southwest Chicken Premade Salad” with the following “USE BY” dates: “2/13/17, 2/14/17 or 2/15/17.”

10.5 oz. plastic trays of “Signature Café Southwest Style Salad with Chicken” with the following “USE BY” dates: “2/14/17, 2/15/17 or 2/16/17.”

10.5 oz. plastic trays of “H-E-B Shake Rattle & Bowl Rowdy Ranch Hand (contains pork)” with the following “USE BY” dates: “2/17/17, 2/18/17 or 2/19/17.”

The products subject to recall bear either establishment number M/P-34013 or M/P-34733 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Los Angeles and Tracy, Calif.; Portland, Ore; and Houston, Roanoke, and San Antonio, Texas.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 10, 2017, when both establishments were notified by Sargento Foods, Inc., which supplies Bevel Shred Pepperjack cheese products to the Taylor Farms establishments. The cheese products are being recalled by Sargento Foods out an abundance of caution due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.