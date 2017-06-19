Food Quality & Safety

Supreme Cuisine Recalls Meat and Poultry Fat and Lard Products Due to Processing Deviation

Supreme Cuisine, Montgomery City, Mo., is recalling approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products due to a processing deviation, which may result in the potential growth and survival of bacterial pathogens in the products.

The duck, beef and pork fat, and lard items were produced and packaged from June 1, 2016 through May 8, 2017. The products have a one-year shelf life.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34595” or “P-34595” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold through the internet and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint of a loose lid from an internet customer.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Description Case UPC Package UPC Best By Dates
11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 107-32153-02475-2 7-32153-02475-5 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
11oz. Bottles EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00602-8 8-54660-00602-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00602-8 8-54660-00602-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Lard 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat 107-32153-02474-5 7-32153-02474-8 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
11oz. Bottles EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 10-854660-00600-4 8-54660-00600-7 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
11oz. EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 107-32153-02473-8 7-32153-02473-1 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 107-32153-02481-3 7-32153-02481-6 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
11oz. EPIC organic Pork Fat 107-32153-02481-3 7-32153-02481-6 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
3.5 gallon EPIC Pork Lard/Fat 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Lard 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Fat 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
4 lb.  Buckets EPIC Beef Tallow 10-854660-00627-1 8-54660-00627-4 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
4 lb. Buckets EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00628-8 8-54660-00628-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
4 lb. Buckets EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00628-8 8-54660-00628-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 10-854660-00678-3 8-54660-00678-6 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
2ct. Case EPIC  Grass Fed Beef Tallow 107-32153-02847-7 7-32153-02847-0 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
2ct. Case EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00679-0 8-54660-00679-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00679-0 8-54660-00679-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 107-32153-02846-0 7-32153-02846-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard 10-854660-00677-6 8-54660-00677-9 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 10-854660-00677-6 8-54660-00677-9 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 107-32153-02476-9 7-32153-02476-2 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

