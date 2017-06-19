Supreme Cuisine Recalls Meat and Poultry Fat and Lard Products Due to Processing Deviation

Supreme Cuisine, Montgomery City, Mo., is recalling approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products due to a processing deviation, which may result in the potential growth and survival of bacterial pathogens in the products.

The duck, beef and pork fat, and lard items were produced and packaged from June 1, 2016 through May 8, 2017. The products have a one-year shelf life.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34595” or “P-34595” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold through the internet and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint of a loose lid from an internet customer.

The following products are subject to recall: