Supreme Cuisine Recalls Meat and Poultry Fat and Lard Products Due to Processing Deviation

Supreme Cuisine, Montgomery City, Mo., is recalling approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products due to a processing deviation, which may result in the potential growth and survival of bacterial pathogens in the products.
The duck, beef and pork fat, and lard items were produced and packaged from June 1, 2016 through May 8, 2017. The products have a one-year shelf life.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34595” or “P-34595” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold through the internet and shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint of a loose lid from an internet customer.
The following products are subject to recall:
|Product Description
|Case UPC
|Package UPC
|Best By Dates
|11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat
|107-32153-02475-2
|7-32153-02475-5
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|11oz. Bottles EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat
|10-854660-00602-8
|8-54660-00602-1
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat
|10-854660-00602-8
|8-54660-00602-1
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Lard
|10-854660-00601-1
|8-54660-00601-4
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat
|10-854660-00601-1
|8-54660-00601-4
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat
|107-32153-02474-5
|7-32153-02474-8
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|11oz. Bottles EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow
|10-854660-00600-4
|8-54660-00600-7
|6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
|11oz. EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow
|107-32153-02473-8
|7-32153-02473-1
|6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
|11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard
|10-854660-00601-1
|8-54660-00601-4
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat
|10-854660-00601-1
|8-54660-00601-4
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat
|107-32153-02481-3
|7-32153-02481-6
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|11oz. EPIC organic Pork Fat
|107-32153-02481-3
|7-32153-02481-6
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|3.5 gallon EPIC Pork Lard/Fat
|10-854660-00626-4
|8-54660-00626-7
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Lard
|10-854660-00626-4
|8-54660-00626-7
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Fat
|10-854660-00626-4
|8-54660-00626-7
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|4 lb. Buckets EPIC Beef Tallow
|10-854660-00627-1
|8-54660-00627-4
|6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
|4 lb. Buckets EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat
|10-854660-00628-8
|8-54660-00628-1
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|4 lb. Buckets EPIC Traditional Duck Fat
|10-854660-00628-8
|8-54660-00628-1
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow
|10-854660-00678-3
|8-54660-00678-6
|6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow
|107-32153-02847-7
|7-32153-02847-0
|6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat
|10-854660-00679-0
|8-54660-00679-3
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat
|10-854660-00679-0
|8-54660-00679-3
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat
|107-32153-02846-0
|7-32153-02846-3
|6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard
|10-854660-00677-6
|8-54660-00677-9
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat
|10-854660-00677-6
|8-54660-00677-9
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
|2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat
|107-32153-02476-9
|7-32153-02476-2
|6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018
Leave a Reply