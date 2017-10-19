Stonyfield Announces Nationwide Recall of Soy Yogurt

Organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield, is voluntarily recalling a specific code date of its O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product was initially distributed to the following states and the list will be updated as information becomes available: California, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The yogurts are sold at natural food stores and grocery retailers nationwide.

The specific product being recalled comes in 5.3 ounce cups and has the code date of Nov. 4, 2017 on the lid and carrying the following product code printed along the side of the cup: O’Soy Strawberry UPC Code:0-52159 00603-7.

Stonyfield is advising their distribution network to immediately remove these specific code-dated yogurts from retail shelves.

The recall is due to the possibility that some product shipped from its Londonderry plant may contain dairy yogurt instead of soy yogurt as labeled. The issue was identified after receiving two consumer complaints. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

Although the company believes the problem is not widespread, it is taking this measure to ensure the safety of its consumers.