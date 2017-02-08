Starway Issues an Alert on Undeclared Sulfites in Dried Lily Flower

Starway Inc., Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Peony Mark Brand Dried Lily Flower because the product contains undeclared sulfites.

The recalled Peony Mark Brand Dried Lily flower comes in a 6 oz. (170 gram) clear, un-coded plastic bag. The UPC number is 686529131632. The product was distributed nationwide. It is a product of China.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by NYS Dept. of Agriculture & Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis of the product by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared sulfites in packages that did not declare sulfites on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics.