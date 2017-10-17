Spicely Organics Recalls Tarragon Because of Salmonella

Organic Spices, Inc. dba Spicely Organics, Fremont, Calif., is recalling 0.4 oz. Organic Tarragon Lot No. OTW100134 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The product was distributed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. It reached customers through retails stores and e-commerce.

Tarragon leaves were packaged in 0.4-ounce (11g) glass jars with black caps with marks “best if used by: 12/31/20 OTW100134”.

The recall was initiated as a result of routine sampling program that revealed that the raw material contained Salmonella. To date there have been no reports of illnesses.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. FDA.