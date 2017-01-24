Specialty Commodities Recalls Almonds Due to Undeclared Allergen

Specialty Commodities, Inc. is recalling a specific lot of dry roasted almonds because it may contain undeclared cashews.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the cashew-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashews. The recalled dry roasted almonds were distributed between Dec. 22, 2016 and Jan. 19, 2017 to three customers, one of whom redistributed them for sale in either bulk bins or clam shells to retail outlets in California, including Safeway and Nugget Markets.

Representatives of SCI are working with DSD Merchandisers Inc., the distribution customer, and these outlets to ensure the product is removed from shelves and returned.