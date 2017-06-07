Southern Grove Cashews Recalled Due to Glass Pieces

Star Snacks Co., Jersey City, N.J., is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The affected product was distributed in 8.0oz canisters under the following label:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC code 041498179366

Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)

No other product is affected by this voluntary recall.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product.

The product was distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin, and West Virginia.