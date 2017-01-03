Southeastern Mills Recalls Food Mixes Due to Salmonella

Southeastern Mills, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of certain quantities of food ingredients and branded food mixes (Southeastern Mills®Biscuit Gravy Mix, Southeastern Mills Country Biscuit Mix, Southeastern Mills Buttermilk Drop Biscuit Mix, Southeastern Mills®Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Drop Biscuit Mix, Shore Lunch Original Breading, and Shore Lunch Cajun Style Breading) because these ingredients and food mixes contain milk or buttermilk powder purchased from Valley Milk Products, Inc. that is potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled food ingredients are sold by Southeastern Mills to other food manufacturers and further processed into finished foods sold in various food distribution channels. Southeastern Mills is contacting affected customers directly and providing them with complete details of the items impacted. It is noted that the customer may not need to recall if they have a cooking step validated to kill Salmonella.

The following branded food mixes are also affected by the recall: