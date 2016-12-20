Snyder Recalls Potato Chips Due to Possible Salmonella

Snyder, Berlin, Penn., is warning consumers not to consume Snyder of Berlin Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder used within a spice blend ingredient may contain Salmonella.

The recalled product was distributed only in the following states:

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Virginia

West Virginia

Kentucky

Indiana

Maryland

New York State

Tennessee

Consumers should not consume the recalled product with the Product Codes listed below: