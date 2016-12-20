Snyder Recalls Potato Chips Due to Possible Salmonella

Snyder, Berlin, Penn., is warning consumers not to consume Snyder of Berlin Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder used within a spice blend ingredient may contain Salmonella.
The recalled product was distributed only in the following states:
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Indiana
- Maryland
- New York State
- Tennessee
Consumers should not consume the recalled product with the Product Codes listed below:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Product Codes
|Snyder of
Berlin
|Buffalo Blue Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips
|8 oz
(227g)
|0 23000 43922 9
|FEB2117M77A,
FEB2117H44A,
FEB2117H44B,
FEB2817H77A,
MAR0717H77A,
MAR2117M77A
