Food Quality & Safety

Snyder Recalls Potato Chips Due to Possible Salmonella

Snyder, Berlin, Penn., is warning consumers not to consume Snyder of Berlin Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder used within a spice blend ingredient may contain Salmonella.

The recalled product was distributed only in the following states:

  • Pennsylvania
  • Ohio
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
  • Maryland
  • New York State
  • Tennessee

Consumers should not consume the recalled product with the Product Codes listed below:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Product Codes
Snyder of
Berlin		 Buffalo Blue Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips		 8 oz
(227g)		 0 23000 43922 9 FEB2117M77A,
FEB2117H44A,
FEB2117H44B,
FEB2817H77A,
MAR0717H77A,
MAR2117M77A

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.icon

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webcasts

View More Webcasts »