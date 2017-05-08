Food Quality & Safety

Smallbatch Pets Recalls Frozen Chicken Blend for Dogs and Cats Due to Salmonella

Smallbatch Pets Inc., Portland, Ore., is voluntarily recalling two lots of frozen 2-lbs. chicken blend for dogs and cats, brand name Smallbatch, due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

The potentially affected lots of 2-lbs. chicken blend were distributed to retail pet food stores in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington through pet food retailers/distributors.  Two hundred and eighty-two cases of this product were sold between the dates of 2/1/17 – 5/5/17.

The affected products are sold frozen in 2-lbs. bags.  The products affected by this recall are identified with the following manufacturing codes and the “Best By” date is located on the back of the package.

LOT UPC Best By Date
D032 705105970974 2/1/2018
E058 705105970974 2/27/2018

This recall was initiated after routine testing by the FDA of the chicken blend, that was collected at a distributor, revealed the presence of Salmonella.

 

