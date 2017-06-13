Slade Gorton Issues Allergy Alert for Tilapia

Slade Gorton, Boston, Mass., is recalling the following products because they may contain undeclared milk.

Gourmet Bay Toasted Crumb Tilapia, product code 7396701

Gourmet Bay Honey Mustard Tilapia, product code 7324801

Gourmet Bay Citrus Coconut Tilapia, product code 7322401

Product was produced between the dates of Jan. 31, 2017 and June 6, 2017. It was distributed to Supervalu, Harris Teeter, Cantanese Classic Seafoods, The Fish Guys, Euro USA, Bfresh, Porky Products, and Superior Fish Company in seven states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York, and Minnesota. These products are typically sold fresh and can be found in the full service or self-service seafood case.

On June 6, 2017 Slade Gorton was notified by its breading vendor, Newly Weds Foods, Inc., that the pre-dust and breading it supplied to Slade Gorton & Co., Inc. from three product codes and five purchase orders may have a potential presence of milk. This was an expanded scope from an initial recall issued to other of Newly Weds Foods customers on May 10, 2017. Slade Gorton has segregated these ingredients in its manufacturing facilities and they will not be used in the production of future products.