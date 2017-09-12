Simply Fresh Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Seafood Salad

Simply Fresh Foods, Inc., Buena Park, Calif., is recalling 272 cases of one specific lot of its 4-4 ounce packages of “San Francisco Seafood Salad Made with Greek Yogurt” bearing a UPC bar code of 47502 19701 because the individual cups inside the carton may be mislabeled as Seafood Salad with Real Mayonnaise and does not declare “milk.” The outer carton is correct and has the correct ingredient statement which declares “milk.” People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was distributed through retail stores in Arizona, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Indiana, and Georgia.

The product comes in a 4 pack of 4 ounce single serve cups, the outer carton has the Use By date code 10/15/17 B10 on the back of the carton. The Use by date of 10/15/17 B10 is also printed on the side of the individual cups.

Carton: UPC 47502 19701 San Francisco Seafood Salad with Greek Yogurt

4 – 4 oz. (113 g) cups – Net Wt. 16 oz. (1 LB) 454 g

Single Serve Cup: UPC 47502 19001 San Francisco Seafood Salad with Real Mayonnaise Net Wt. 4 oz.

The recall was initiated as a result of a consumer inquiry into a label inconsistency; the cups within the 4-pack sleeve were labeled as Seafood Salad made with Real Mayonnaise while the outer carton was Seafood Salad with Greek Yogurt.