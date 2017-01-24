Food Quality & Safety

Sierra Nevada Recalls Beer Due to Packaging Flaw

Sierra Nevada has announced a voluntary recall of select 12 oz. beer that may contain a small glass packaging flaw. This recall comes after quality inspections at its Mills River, North Carolina brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, causing a risk for injury. The concern impacts roughly 1 in every 10,000 of bottles packaged during this time, although the company has decided to take this precaution to ensure safety.

The recall applies to products purchased in the following Midwest, Southern and East Coast states: Alabama, Arizona, Conneticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The following chart details the brands, packages, and production dates impacted by the recall:

Brand  Package Format  Production Date
 Pale Ale  12 oz. bottles in 6, 12 and 24 pack (case) formats Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017
 Torpedo Extra IPA  12 oz. bottles in 6, 12 and 24 pack (case) formats Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 13, 2017
 Tropical Torpedo  12 oz. bottles in 6 pack format Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 13, 2017
 Sidecar Orange Pale Ale  12 oz. bottles in 6, 12 and 24 pack (case) formats Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 13, 2017
 Beer Camp Golden IPA  12 oz. bottles in 6, 12 and 24 pack (case) formats Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 13, 2017
 Otra Vez  12 oz. bottles in 6 pack format   Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 13, 2017
 Nooner  12 oz. bottles in 6 pack format Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 13, 2017
 Hop Hunter IPA   12 oz. bottles in 6, 12 and 24 pack (case) formats   Dec. 5, 2016 – Jan. 13, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

iconPrefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webcasts

View More Webcasts »