Sierra Nevada Recalls Beer Due to Packaging Flaw

Sierra Nevada has announced a voluntary recall of select 12 oz. beer that may contain a small glass packaging flaw. This recall comes after quality inspections at its Mills River, North Carolina brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, causing a risk for injury. The concern impacts roughly 1 in every 10,000 of bottles packaged during this time, although the company has decided to take this precaution to ensure safety.

The recall applies to products purchased in the following Midwest, Southern and East Coast states: Alabama, Arizona, Conneticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The following chart details the brands, packages, and production dates impacted by the recall: