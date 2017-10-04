Sid Wainer & Son Recalls Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers Due to Allergens

Sid Wainer & Son, New Bedford, Mass., is voluntarily recalling Jansal Valley brand Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers because it does not have the proper allergens identified, being peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product is packaged in a clear plastic clamshell container labeled as Jansal Valley Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers, packaged in 1 ounce sizes. The cases contain 12 1 oz units each.

Product best by dates include 9/11/2018, 9/22/2018 and 9/26/2018.

Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers were distributed nationwide in retail stores and grocery chains.

During repacking, the peanut contamination was discovered in the sealed bulk containers of the product.