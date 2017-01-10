Schreiber Processing Recalls Chicken Tenders Due to Plastic Contamination

Schreiber Processing Corp., Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling approximately 2,330 pounds of chicken tender products that may be contaminated with plastic and misbranded.

The breaded chicken breast tenders were produced on Dec. 8, 2016 and packaged on Dec. 9, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. boxes containing “Meal Mart BATTERED & BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS” bearing item code 03-CTB and production code 0246

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-787” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in New Jersey, New York, and Washington.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint.