Schnucks Bakery Issues Allergy Alert on Cake Products

Schnucks Bakery, St. Louis, Mo., is issuing an allergy alert on Cinnamon Pudding Half Cakes and Cake Slices because the products may contain walnuts that are not listed on the ingredient labels.

The allergen omission was brought to the company’s attention by a customer.

The cakes were sold in all 100 Schnucks retail stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Bakery Half Cinnamon Pudding Cake

UPC: 2-52594-20399-6

All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)

Schnucks Bakery Cinnamon Pudding Cake Slice

UPC: 2-52584-00199-1

All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)

Schnucks Bakery Sliced Pudding Cake Tray (variety pack that includes slices of the cinnamon cake)

UPC: 2-52680-50999-5

All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)