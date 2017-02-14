Sargento Recalls Cheeses Due to Listeria

Deutsch Kase Haus has notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied to Sargento must be recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected retail products are Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with Best-By dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” as well as Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho and Taco Cheese with Best-By dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.” These products were packaged at the Sargento facility in Wisconsin.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento is also recalling the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese: