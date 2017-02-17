Saputo Recalls Gouda Due to Listeria

Saputo Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain Gouda cheese products in the United States after having been notified by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC that some specialty Gouda cheese products that it supplied to Saputo’s Green Bay, Wisconsin facility may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected retail products are the Great Midwest Applewood Smoked Gouda cheeses listed in the table below. As a precautionary measure, Saputo is also recalling the Dutchmark Smoked Gouda cheeses listed in the table below, which were packaged on the same line.

Brand Product Pack Size Sell By Date Great Midwest Applewood Smoked Gouda Cheese Random Weight May 22, 2017 Random weight slices or chunks cut at stores All code dates Dutchmark Pasteurized Processed Smoked Gouda Cheese Random Weight Nov. 18, 2017

The recalled products were sold to retailers nationwide. The Great Midwest Applewood Smoked Gouda cheeses were sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases. This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.