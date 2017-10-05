Sandridge RMH Acquisition Recalls Beef Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Sandridge RMH Acquisition, LLC, a Morton Ill., is recalling approximately 1,222 pounds of ready-to-eat beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products are mislabeled as beef pot roast but the package actually contains beef meatloaf. The beef meatloaf product contains wheat and soybean oil, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat homestyle beef pot roast items were produced and packaged on Sept. 6, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

15 oz. plastic trays of “Publix homestyle beef pot roast WITH SEASONED GRAVY” with a lot code of 72487338, a case code of 09080/43303, and a use or freeze by date of December 4, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17789B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Georgia.

The problem was discovered on October 4, 2017, when a consumer reported that they purchased a product labeled as beef pot roast but actually contained beef meatloaf.