Ruth’s Salad Recalls Pimento Spread Due to Listeria

Ruth’s Salads is undertaking a recall of Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread in 7 oz. plastic containers. The product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

Consumers who have purchased the 7 oz. Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread with a lot number of 16 and Sell-By Date of April 30, 2017 are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. The recalled product was distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.