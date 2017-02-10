Ruth’s Salad Expands Recall of Pimento Spread Due to Listeria

Ruth’s Salads is expanding the recall of Ruth’s Salads Pimento Cheese Spreads packed in Chester, South Carolina. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.
All lot numbers packed in plastic containers labeled “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, South Carolina” are being recalled. The affected products are listed below:
|Product Name
|Lot Number
|Size
|Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread
|74952-00005
|7 oz.
|Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread
|74952-12023
|12 oz.
|Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread
|74952-24023
|24 oz.
|Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread
|74952-15005
|16 oz.
|Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread
|74952-12014
|12 oz.
|Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread
|74952-12000
|12 oz.
|Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple and Pecans
|74952-12008
|12 oz.
The recalled products were distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.
The contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
