Ruth’s Salad Expands Recall of Pimento Spread Due to Listeria

Ruth’s Salads is expanding the recall of Ruth’s Salads Pimento Cheese Spreads packed in Chester, South Carolina. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.

All lot numbers packed in plastic containers labeled “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, South Carolina” are being recalled. The affected products are listed below:

Product Name Lot Number Size Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-00005 7 oz. Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-12023 12 oz. Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-24023 24 oz. Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 74952-15005 16 oz. Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 74952-12014 12 oz. Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 74952-12000 12 oz. Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple and Pecans 74952-12008 12 oz.

The recalled products were distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

The contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.