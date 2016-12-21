Ruiz Food Recalls Beef and Cheese Tortillas Due to Foreign Matter

Ruiz Food Products, Inc., Denison, Texas, is recalling approximately 23,544 pounds of beef and cheese tortilla products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically brittle clear plastic.

The beef and cheese tortilla products were produced on Nov. 18, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

4.5-lb. cases containing 24 pieces of “RANCHERO COOKED BEEF & CHEESE WRAPPED IN A BATTERED FLOUR TORTILLA,” with a production date of “16 323” and a product code of “86-390.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints.