Roundy’s Supermarkets Recalls Chili and Soup Due to Plastic Pieces

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., Kenosha, Wis., is recalling approximately 16,320 pounds of chili and soup products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard plastic.

The ready-to-eat chili and soup items were produced and packaged on Oct. 3, 2017 with a “Sell by” date of Dec. 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of “Meat and Bean Soup in Tomato Base” with lot code 354191-2767.

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of “Santa Fe Style Turkey and White Chicken Chili with Beans” with lot code 354464-2767.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33997” or “P-33997” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. The products are sold to retail stores to be prepared for sale to consumers in the soup bar area.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 16, 2017 when Roundy’s Supermarkets was notified by a member of the firm’s food safety team that plastic foreign material had been discovered in a bag of Meat and Bean Soup in Tomato Base. FSIS was notified of the incident on Oct. 17, 2017. The firm decided to expand the recall to include all of the soups produced on Oct. 3, 2017.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.