Rikki USA Issues Allergy Alert Due to Undeclared Milk

Rikki USA, Inc., Redmond, Wash., is recalling Masa’s Gourmet Sweet and Sour Sauce, Masa’s Gourmet Curry Coconut Sauce, and Masa’s Gourmet Pulled Pork BBQ Sauce because it contains undeclared milk.
Products were sent to distributors in California, Illinois, New York., Oregon, and Washington, and consumers can purchase through retail stores in close proximity to the distributors.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products contained milk, but milk was not declared on the label packaging.
The following products are subject to recall:
|Product Name
|Size/ Container
|Lot Codes Affected (found on neck of bottles):
|Best By Date
|UPC Codes
|Distributor
|Storage
|Sweet and Sour Sauce
|12 oz./glass
|1740225
1640566
1640349
1640124
|11/25/2018
6/22/2018
2/5/2018
9/30/2017
|786764406783
|Daiei (College Point, NY)
Daiei (Carol Stream, IL)
DPI NW (Tualatin, OR)
Unified Grocers (Stockton, CA), R&K (Seattle, WA), UNFI (Auburn, WA)
|Shelf Stable
|Curry Coconut Sauce
|12 oz./glass
|1740138
1740099
1740065
1640480
1640416
1640311
1640197
1640056
|10/6/2018
9/9/2018
8/23/2018
4/28/2018
3/19/2018
1/11/2018
11/9/2017
8/16/2017
|786764412227
|Daiei (College Point, NY)
Daiei (Carol Stream, IL)
DPI NW (Tualatin, OR)
Unified Grocers (Stockton, CA), R&K (Seattle, WA), UNFI (Auburn, WA)
|Shelf Stable
|Pulled Pork BBQ Sauce
|18 oz./glass
|1740226
1740111
1640352
1640131
|11/25/2018
9/20/2018
2/5/2018
9/30/2017
|786764550035
|DPI NW (Tualatin, OR)
|Shelf Stable
