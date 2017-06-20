Food Quality & Safety

Rikki USA Issues Allergy Alert Due to Undeclared Milk

Rikki USA, Inc., Redmond, Wash., is recalling Masa’s Gourmet Sweet and Sour Sauce, Masa’s Gourmet Curry Coconut Sauce, and Masa’s Gourmet Pulled Pork BBQ Sauce because it contains undeclared milk.

Products were sent to distributors in California, Illinois, New York., Oregon, and Washington, and consumers can purchase through retail stores in close proximity to the distributors.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products contained milk, but milk was not declared on the label packaging.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name Size/ Container Lot Codes Affected (found on neck of bottles): Best By Date UPC Codes Distributor Storage
Sweet and Sour Sauce 12 oz./glass 1740225
1640566
1640349
1640124		 11/25/2018
6/22/2018
2/5/2018
9/30/2017		 786764406783 Daiei (College Point, NY)
Daiei (Carol Stream, IL)
DPI NW (Tualatin, OR)
Unified Grocers (Stockton, CA), R&K (Seattle, WA), UNFI (Auburn, WA)		 Shelf Stable
Curry Coconut Sauce 12 oz./glass 1740138
1740099
1740065
1640480
1640416
1640311
1640197
1640056		 10/6/2018
9/9/2018
8/23/2018
4/28/2018
3/19/2018
1/11/2018
11/9/2017
8/16/2017		 786764412227 Daiei (College Point, NY)
Daiei (Carol Stream, IL)
DPI NW (Tualatin, OR)
Unified Grocers (Stockton, CA), R&K (Seattle, WA), UNFI (Auburn, WA)		 Shelf Stable
Pulled Pork BBQ Sauce 18 oz./glass 1740226
1740111
1640352
1640131		 11/25/2018
9/20/2018
2/5/2018
9/30/2017		 786764550035 DPI NW (Tualatin, OR) Shelf Stable

