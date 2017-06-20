Rikki USA Issues Allergy Alert Due to Undeclared Milk

Rikki USA, Inc., Redmond, Wash., is recalling Masa’s Gourmet Sweet and Sour Sauce, Masa’s Gourmet Curry Coconut Sauce, and Masa’s Gourmet Pulled Pork BBQ Sauce because it contains undeclared milk.

Products were sent to distributors in California, Illinois, New York., Oregon, and Washington, and consumers can purchase through retail stores in close proximity to the distributors.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products contained milk, but milk was not declared on the label packaging.

The following products are subject to recall: